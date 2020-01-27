Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Donovin Darius was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Darius, 44, was then taken to a Jacksonville hospital for a mental health evaluation after telling rescue workers he had ingested 20 to 30 pills and that he was suicidal, according to a law enforcement source.

Police and rescue units that responded to a vehicle crash at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday found Darius disoriented in the driver's seat of his car. He was placed in an ambulance, which is when he told rescue workers he had taken the pills, the source said.

Police found two pill bottles in Darius' car but were unable to conduct a field sobriety test because Darius was unable to stand on his own and had very slurred speech, per the source.

Darius was hospitalized under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, which allows involuntary institutionalization and examination of an individual for up to 72 hours if that individual is suspected of having a mental illness or is in danger of harming themselves or others. Commonly called the Baker Act, it can be initiated by judges, law enforcement officials, physicians or mental health professionals.

Darius was absentee booked into the jail and charged with misdemeanor DUI. No court date has been set.

Darius was the 25th overall pick in 1998 and played nine seasons for the Jaguars, compiling 14 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries and 631 tackles. He also played three games with Miami in 2006.