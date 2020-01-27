ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The NFL found no wrongdoing in the Buffalo Bills' reporting of Jerry Hughes' wrist after an investigation.

The NFL had been looking into whether Buffalo violated the league's policy on injury reporting, after Hughes posted to social media that he had played the 2019 season with torn ligaments in his wrist.

Hughes' wrist ailment did not appear on any injury throughout the season, although he did miss practices with a groin injury and for veteran rest days.

"The NFL confirmed that the matter was reviewed and there was no violation of the Injury Report policy," the league told the Buffalo chapter of the PFWA.

Hughes underwent surgery on his wrist last week. He has yet to miss a game in seven seasons with the Bills.