CLEVELAND -- The Browns reached an agreement Monday with Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry to be their general manager and executive vice president of football operations, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Berry signed a five-year deal.

The Browns are expected to hold a news conference next week to introduce him.

Berry, 32, becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL. He returns to the Browns after working for them from 2016 to '18 as vice president of player personnel.

Cleveland also interviewed Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton, who took himself out of the running last week after a second meeting at Browns headquarters, and met with New England Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort.

Berry, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and new head coach Kevin Stefanski are all expected to report to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam as equals. Berry (Harvard), DePodesta (Harvard) and Stefanski (Penn) are all Ivy League alums.

Berry replaces John Dorsey, who was fired on Dec. 31 after two seasons on the job. Dorsey hired head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after only one year and a 6-10 record in 2019.

Berry graduated from Harvard with a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's in computer science. He also played football at Harvard, starting all four years at cornerback and earning All-Ivy League honors three times.