The official Twitter accounts of nearly half of the NFL's teams were apparently hacked Sunday and Monday, as the world turns its attention to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The league's own Twitter account was apparently hacked as well.

The Chicago Bears' Twitter account was the first to begin displaying messages Sunday from a hacker group that called itself "OurMine." One of the messages said the hack was to announce that "we're back" as well as to "show people that everything is hackable."

Similar messages appeared on the other team feeds as well as the NFL's. A tweet still posted to the Green Bay Packers' account as of mid-afternoon Monday read: "Hi, we're Back (OurMine). We are here to show people that everything is hackable." It then provided an email for information on how to "improve your accounts security."

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.