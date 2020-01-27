MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings announced a handful of changes to their coaching staff.

Adam Zimmer, coach Mike Zimmer's son, and Andre Patterson were named co-defensive coordinators Monday and will take over the position held by George Edwards for the past six seasons. Edwards' contract expired at the end of the season and he was hired by the Dallas Cowboys as a senior defensive assistant last week.

Additionally, Minnesota officially announced Gary Kubiak as its next offensive coordinator after he served as the team's assistant head coach/offensive adviser upon being hired last season. The change was made last week following the departure of Kevin Stefanski for the Browns' head-coaching vacancy.

The Vikings reshuffled other parts of the coaching staff, promoting Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach and hiring Daronte Jones from Cincinnati as the defensive backs coach and Phil Rauscher from Washington as the assistant offensive line coach. Janocko had served in that role since 2017.

Mike Zimmer has called defensive plays for the Vikings since he was hired in 2014, and it's unclear how play-calling duties will be divided between the two co-defensive coordinators should the head coach opt to hand off the responsibility for 2020. Adam Zimmer will still oversee the Vikings' linebackers in his new role, while Patterson will continue to lead the defensive line, a role he's held since rejoining the franchise six years ago.