NFL working with police on social media hacks

The NFL confirmed Tuesday a widespread hack of league- and team-connected social media accounts and said it was cooperating with its platform providers and law enforcement.

"On Monday, the NFL cybersecurity department became aware of a breach of a league-related social media account," the league said in a statement. "Targeted breaches and additional failed attempts were discovered across the league and team accounts. The NFL took immediate action and directed the teams to secure their social media accounts and prevent further unauthorized access.

"Simultaneously, the league alerted the social media platform providers and, with their assistance, secured all league and club accounts. We continue to work diligently with the teams, which have resumed normal operations."

The official Twitter accounts of nearly half of the teams were hacked Sunday and Monday, as was the league's Twitter account.

The Chicago Bears' Twitter account was the first to begin displaying messages Sunday from a hacker group that called itself "OurMine." One of the messages said the hack was to announce that "we're back" as well as to "show people that everything is hackable."

Similar messages appeared on the other team feeds as well as the NFL's. A tweet posted to the Green Bay Packers' account Monday read: "Hi, we're Back (OurMine). We are here to show people that everything is hackable." It then provided an email address for information on how to "improve your accounts security."