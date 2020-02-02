        <
          Inside Super Bowl LIV: Reaction, highlights, photos from Chiefs' win over 49ers

          Woody: Chiefs' comeback showed Mahomes' greatness (1:06)

          Damien Woody and Tim Hasselbeck explain how the tone of the game changed in the last 10 minutes, with Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs to victory. (1:06)

          12:38 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

          The Chiefs scored three straight touchdowns to complete their third straight comeback win in the playoffs and top the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

          We are tracking everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIV, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at Hard Rock Stadium to all the postgame reaction.

          Postgame

          Young: Pat Mahomes is amazing

          Steve Young describes the ups and down of Patrick Mahomes' performance in Super Bowl LIV.

          ESPN

          Chiefs coach Andy Reid in winning his first Super Bowl: "I have no injuries. I'd coach another 20 years with this group."

          John Pluym, ESPN22m ago
          Kelce: We weren't gonna be stopped tonight

          Travis Kelce discusses the mindset the Chiefs had in the locker room and how their playing style changed in the second half.

          Hasselbeck: Mahomes kept game alive with running not throwing

          Tim Hasselbeck couldn't see the Chiefs winning with Patrick Mahomes throwing, but that mindset changed in the fourth quarter.

          Patrick Mahomes is the youngest QB to win Super Bowl MVP, joining Tom Brady as the only ones to do so before turning 25. Mahomes is the third-youngest Super Bowl MVP overall, trailing only Marcus Allen and Lynn Swann, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Story

          ESPN

          Patrick Mahomes on importance of winning Super Bowl: "I had two goals when I became starting QB for Chiefs. First was to win for Lamar Hunt and second was to win Super Bowl for Coach Reid."

          John Pluym, ESPN55m ago
          Chiefs comeback to beat 49ers for 1st Super Bowl since 1969

          After being bottled up in the first three quarters, the 49ers erupt in the fourth quarter to come back and win Super Bowl LIV.

          With a Super Bowl win over the 49ers, Andy Reid finally put an end to the questions over his big-game management -- and secured a capper on his Hall of Fame career. Ian O'Connor

          On the verge of a return to glory, the 49ers come up short against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Nick Wagoner

          Fourth quarter

          Mahomes overcomes two interceptions and leads a fourth-quarter rally as the Chiefs overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the Niners. Adam Teicher

          Chiefs fans erupt on Williams' game-sealing TD

          Kansas City fans celebrate as Damien Williams gets the touchdown to give Chiefs a 31-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The 49ers' long and arduous climb to get back to the top of the NFL mountain will have to wait at least another year to take the final step. They fall short in Super Bowl LIV as the Chiefs storm back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win it 31-20. The Niners are well-positioned to return here next year but they will have no shortage of difficult offseason decisions to make in order to make it happen and take the next step.

          Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          Score -- Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: Williams all but wraps up a Super Bowl win for the Chiefs with a 38-yard TD run, Kansas City's third straight touchdown drive.

          Score -- Chiefs 24, 49ers 20: The Chiefs' comeback continues with their second straight touchdown, a 5-yard pass from Mahomes to Damien Williams. Mahomes is the fifth QB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) with at least 10 TD passes in a single postseason: Tom Brady (10 in 2014), Joe Flacco (11 in 2012), Kurt Warner (11 in 2008) and Joe Montana (11 in 1989) are the others.

          Score -- 49ers 20, Chiefs 17: Set up by a 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs climb closer with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce from Mahomes. Story

          49ers pick off Patrick Mahomes twice. Story

          ESPN Staff Writer

          What a time to have your 1st career INT -- Tarvarius Moore. First multi-interception game for Patrick Mahomes since Week 11 of 2018 season.

          Cameron Wolfe, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          Third quarter

          ESPN Staff Writer

          49ers left tackle Joe Staley has a hand injury and his return is questionable. Rookie Justin Skule is in for Staley. Would be a big loss if Staley is unable to return.

          Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN

          Entering today, Patrick Mahomes has made 35 regular and postseason starts in his career and has never lost by more than one score. The 35 straight starts in which your team does not lose by more than one score is the second-longest streak to begin a career among QBs to debut in the Super Bowl era behind Russell Wilson at 38 straight.

          John Pluym, ESPN3h ago

          Score -- 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Raheem Mostert runs it in from 1 yard out to cap a 55-yard drive following Fred Warner's interception of Mahomes.

          Score -- 49ers 13, Chiefs 10: Robbie Gould caps off a nine-play, 60-yard drive that took 5:31 off the clock with a 42-yard field goal.

          Halftime

          From LeBron James to Lady Gaga, the collective social media world went wild over the Latin superstars' electric performance at Hard Rock Stadium. Story

          Second quarter

          ESPN

          From ESPN/NFL Next Gen Stats: Patrick Mahomes is averaging 6.2 yards per attempt against zone tonight (9-13, 81 yards). That would be the fourth-lowest in a game in his career. Mahomes averaged 9.4 yards per attempt vs zone in the regular season, third among qualified QBs. Mahomes led the NFL in pass TD (13) and Total QBR (89) when facing zone defenses this season.

          John Pluym, ESPN3h ago

          One-play story: Kyle Juszczyk's touchdown reception pulls 49ers even with Chiefs

          First quarter

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Chiefs RB Damien Williams is unusually rested for a featured running back at this point in the season and it showed in the first quarter, when he gained 28 yards on five carries. Between three different injuries, Williams missed time at various points of the season, so he has little of the wear and tear he would otherwise be saddled with. The Chiefs are so comfortable with Williams they went tonight without LeSean McCoy, whose playing time had dwindled with Williams' return as featured back.

          Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          ESPN Analytics

          The Chiefs' decision to go for it on 4th and 1 in the 1st quarter was a good one. According to ESPN's Win Probability model, the decision improved the Chiefs' chance of winning by 3.3% over a field goal attempt.

          Brian Burke, ESPN Analytics5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Patrick Mahomes cashes at 15-1 odds to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIV at Caesars Sportsbook.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN

          The 49ers now have 13 rushes of at least 30 yards this season, three more than any other team including playoffs.

          John Pluym, ESPN5h ago

          Pregame

          ESPN

          Our Nation Anthem ...

          John Pluym, ESPN5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The big game is attracting a ton of betting action on both sides. Of the five largest wagers, three are on the Chiefs and two are on the 49ers.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer6h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The 49ers inactives are quarterback C.J. Beathard, receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive tackle Kevin Givens. With running back Tevin Coleman returning from a right shoulder injury, the Niners keep some extra depth active in the form of Jeff Wilson Jr. with Pettis inactive. All four of San Francisco's backs are active for Super Bowl LIV.

          Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer7h ago

          ESPN

          Patrick Mahomes has taken the field at Hard Rock in preparation for today's Super Bowl.

          John Pluym, ESPN8h ago

          Player arrivals

          What they're wearing

          What things cost: Merchandise, food, seats

          ESPN

          Here's the view from the 50-yard line for Super Bowl LIV. These seats are going for $10k plus.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

          ESPN.com

          Keychain with a replica of the coin for the opening toss? $15

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com9h ago

          ESPN

          A tasty brat with a domestic can of beer can be had for the low price of $31 at Super Bowl LIV.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

          ESPN.com

          Cheapest Super Bowl souvenir? A pen for $4.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com9h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          As of Sunday morning, here is a look at some Super Bowl resale prices via Vivid Seats: Median List Price: $7,500 Get-in Price: $5,188 Average Cost of a Ticket Sold: $5,747 – it's the most demand for a Super Bowl since Vivid Seats data was first organized in 2012 Fan Forecast: Chiefs Fans: 62%, 49ers Fans: 38% There are multiple price points on Super Bowl tickets sold by NFL: $950, $1,400, $2,900, $3,000, a NFL spokesman said.

          Cameron Wolfe, ESPN Staff Writer14h ago

          ESPN.com

          Super Bowl beer: $15

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com10h ago

          ESPN.com

          A little Miami flavor: $45

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com10h ago

          ESPN.com

          Wings for $14, pretzels are $9.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com9h ago

          ESPN.com

          Windbreaker teal? $180

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com10h ago

          ESPN

          A premium cocktail or a glass of wine at the Super Bowl ranges anywhere from $13 to $24.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

          ESPN.com

          T-shirt: $45

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com10h ago

          Earlier Sunday

          ESPN

          Just ran into Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh who is running stairs to get in quick workout before Super Bowl LIV. "Just trying to run off some steam, man."

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

