Inside Super Bowl LIV: Reaction, highlights, photos from Chiefs' win over 49ers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs scored three straight touchdowns to complete their third straight comeback win in the playoffs and top the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

We are tracking everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIV, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at Hard Rock Stadium to all the postgame reaction.

Steve Young describes the ups and down of Patrick Mahomes' performance in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs win their 2nd Super Bowl in franchise history and 1st in 50 seasons.



Their 10-point comeback is tied for the 2nd-largest in a Super Bowl.

ESPN Chiefs coach Andy Reid in winning his first Super Bowl: "I have no injuries. I'd coach another 20 years with this group."

play 1:22 Kelce: We weren't gonna be stopped tonight Travis Kelce discusses the mindset the Chiefs had in the locker room and how their playing style changed in the second half.

There have been 3 teams in Super Bowl history to lose a 10-point 4th quarter lead. Kyle Shanahan called the offensive plays for 2 of them.



After the 10-minute mark in the 4th quarter, Shanahan's teams were outscored a combined 46-0 (including OT of Super Bowl LI).

This is great 🙏



Damien Williams found Raheem Mostert in the tunnel postgame and swapped jerseys before celebrating with his teammates. #SBLIV



(via @anezbitt) pic.twitter.com/ZZqBZmJhfq — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to #Tigers 2014 37th-round pick Patrick Mahomes on winning MVP of his football game. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

play 0:56 Hasselbeck: Mahomes kept game alive with running not throwing Tim Hasselbeck couldn't see the Chiefs winning with Patrick Mahomes throwing, but that mindset changed in the fourth quarter.

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

"You gotta fight for your right to LOMBARDI!"

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest QB to win Super Bowl MVP, joining Tom Brady as the only ones to do so before turning 25. Mahomes is the third-youngest Super Bowl MVP overall, trailing only Marcus Allen and Lynn Swann, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Story

ESPN Patrick Mahomes on importance of winning Super Bowl: "I had two goals when I became starting QB for Chiefs. First was to win for Lamar Hunt and second was to win Super Bowl for Coach Reid."

play 1:55 Chiefs comeback to beat 49ers for 1st Super Bowl since 1969 After being bottled up in the first three quarters, the 49ers erupt in the fourth quarter to come back and win Super Bowl LIV.

Kyle Shanahan Lol — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) February 3, 2020

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

With a Super Bowl win over the 49ers, Andy Reid finally put an end to the questions over his big-game management -- and secured a capper on his Hall of Fame career. Ian O'Connor

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

On the verge of a return to glory, the 49ers come up short against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Nick Wagoner

Fourth quarter

🗣 ANDY ANDY ANDY

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest QB to win Super Bowl MVP. Larry W. Smith/EPA

Mahomes overcomes two interceptions and leads a fourth-quarter rally as the Chiefs overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the Niners. Adam Teicher

play 0:17 Chiefs fans erupt on Williams' game-sealing TD Kansas City fans celebrate as Damien Williams gets the touchdown to give Chiefs a 31-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.

ESPN Staff Writer The 49ers' long and arduous climb to get back to the top of the NFL mountain will have to wait at least another year to take the final step. They fall short in Super Bowl LIV as the Chiefs storm back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win it 31-20. The Niners are well-positioned to return here next year but they will have no shortage of difficult offseason decisions to make in order to make it happen and take the next step.

In the end, Jimmy G couldn't get it done. But the real culprit here is Kyle SHANAHAN. From being the Off. Coordinator with a 28-3 lead in 2016, then the head coach for this Super Bowl, he went away from the run & has been outscored 46-0 in both 4th QT's & OT.#Facts — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 3, 2020

Even on a night when Mahomes doesn't play particularly well (by his standards) the Chiefs still put up three straight TD drives and 31 points on supposedly a great defense to win... — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 3, 2020

Score -- Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: Williams all but wraps up a Super Bowl win for the Chiefs with a 38-yard TD run, Kansas City's third straight touchdown drive.

Score -- Chiefs 24, 49ers 20: The Chiefs' comeback continues with their second straight touchdown, a 5-yard pass from Mahomes to Damien Williams. Mahomes is the fifth QB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) with at least 10 TD passes in a single postseason: Tom Brady (10 in 2014), Joe Flacco (11 in 2012), Kurt Warner (11 in 2008) and Joe Montana (11 in 1989) are the others.

THE @CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD!



Back-to-back scores put Kansas City on top! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/fMDm3iaqAS — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

That third down incompletion under pressure - look at Kittle pic.twitter.com/ml46L0k0bq — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 3, 2020

Score -- 49ers 20, Chiefs 17: Set up by a 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs climb closer with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce from Mahomes. Story

49ers pick off Patrick Mahomes twice. Story

ESPN Staff Writer What a time to have your 1st career INT -- Tarvarius Moore. First multi-interception game for Patrick Mahomes since Week 11 of 2018 season.

Third quarter

There has been only one game all season in which Patrick Mahomes did not throw a TD pass in the first three quarters (Week 4 at the Lions). AP Photo/David J. Phillip

ESPN Staff Writer 49ers left tackle Joe Staley has a hand injury and his return is questionable. Rookie Justin Skule is in for Staley. Would be a big loss if Staley is unable to return.

ESPN Entering today, Patrick Mahomes has made 35 regular and postseason starts in his career and has never lost by more than one score. The 35 straight starts in which your team does not lose by more than one score is the second-longest streak to begin a career among QBs to debut in the Super Bowl era behind Russell Wilson at 38 straight.

Score -- 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Raheem Mostert runs it in from 1 yard out to cap a 55-yard drive following Fred Warner's interception of Mahomes.

The @49ers get an interception of their own!



📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/lUMQ3CLApu — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Score -- 49ers 13, Chiefs 10: Robbie Gould caps off a nine-play, 60-yard drive that took 5:31 off the clock with a 42-yard field goal.

Halftime

From LeBron James to Lady Gaga, the collective social media world went wild over the Latin superstars' electric performance at Hard Rock Stadium. Story

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!



I'm so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Second quarter

ESPN From ESPN/NFL Next Gen Stats: Patrick Mahomes is averaging 6.2 yards per attempt against zone tonight (9-13, 81 yards). That would be the fourth-lowest in a game in his career. Mahomes averaged 9.4 yards per attempt vs zone in the regular season, third among qualified QBs. Mahomes led the NFL in pass TD (13) and Total QBR (89) when facing zone defenses this season.

The receiver extends his arm and creates separation while the ball is in the air, therefore it is offensive pass interference. - AL#SBLIV

Some fireworks at the end of the first half, but Kittle's offensive pass interference penalty negates a big gain, and we're 10-10 at halftime with the Niners set to receive the second-half kickoff.... some time from now. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 3, 2020

If George Kittle committed OPI, so did Kyle Rudolph. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 3, 2020

One-play story: Kyle Juszczyk's touchdown reception pulls 49ers even with Chiefs

There are officially more points scored than last year's Super Bowl. (13-3) 🙌 #SBLIV

On the 3rd down stop for the #49ers - Warner walked up to create a 50 front. And that's where you see SF use the inside twist stunts. Occupy blockers & get a free runner at the QB. — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 3, 2020

First quarter

ESPN Staff Writer Chiefs RB Damien Williams is unusually rested for a featured running back at this point in the season and it showed in the first quarter, when he gained 28 yards on five carries. Between three different injuries, Williams missed time at various points of the season, so he has little of the wear and tear he would otherwise be saddled with. The Chiefs are so comfortable with Williams they went tonight without LeSean McCoy, whose playing time had dwindled with Williams' return as featured back.

ESPN Analytics The Chiefs' decision to go for it on 4th and 1 in the 1st quarter was a good one. According to ESPN's Win Probability model, the decision improved the Chiefs' chance of winning by 3.3% over a field goal attempt.

ESPN Staff Writer Patrick Mahomes cashes at 15-1 odds to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIV at Caesars Sportsbook.

QB1 gets us on the board!

Mahomes runs it in. Not only did Andy change his mind and go for it on 4th and 1, he sent in a doozy of a play to pick up the first. Fun game underway here. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 3, 2020

ESPN The 49ers now have 13 rushes of at least 30 yards this season, three more than any other team including playoffs.

Third-down play for the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/HuTM8FroOh — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 2, 2020

#49ers' Deebo Samuel's 32-yard rush was the longest rush by a WR in Super Bowl history. Previous long was a 30-yarder by Percy Harvin in SB XLVIII. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) February 2, 2020

Pregame

ESPN Our Nation Anthem ...

Patriots coach Bill Belichick visits with folks, including New England owner Robert Kraft, prior to the start of Sunday's Super Bowl. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tough to tell with your eyes, since both teams wear red. But from the sounds of things, this is a Chiefs crowd. pic.twitter.com/DrdJzaAduZ — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 2, 2020

My bad. They were at the 24s, in remembrance of Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/ZOkXKO7Fya — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 2, 2020

Travis Kelce finishes his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/PYya8NpSwQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2020

ESPN Staff Writer The big game is attracting a ton of betting action on both sides. Of the five largest wagers, three are on the Chiefs and two are on the 49ers.

ESPN Staff Writer The 49ers inactives are quarterback C.J. Beathard, receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive tackle Kevin Givens. With running back Tevin Coleman returning from a right shoulder injury, the Niners keep some extra depth active in the form of Jeff Wilson Jr. with Pettis inactive. All four of San Francisco's backs are active for Super Bowl LIV.

ESPN Patrick Mahomes has taken the field at Hard Rock in preparation for today's Super Bowl.

With 80s-basketball-style shorts and cheetah cleats, Tyreek Hill appears ready. pic.twitter.com/rWko5mvcyf — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2020

Player arrivals

Bienvenidos a Miami 😎

Ready for takeoff 🚀✈️

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

What they're wearing

These @nikefootball cleats were created for CJ Beathard to honor the passing of his brother Clayton. To the entire Beathard family, we continue to pray for strength, healing and wisdom. Best of luck in the @SuperBowl, CJ! pic.twitter.com/fUWmJuQWHy — Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) February 1, 2020

"I'll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot." - 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 1, 2020

What things cost: Merchandise, food, seats

ESPN Here's the view from the 50-yard line for Super Bowl LIV. These seats are going for $10k plus.

ESPN.com Keychain with a replica of the coin for the opening toss? $15

ESPN A tasty brat with a domestic can of beer can be had for the low price of $31 at Super Bowl LIV.

ESPN.com Cheapest Super Bowl souvenir? A pen for $4.

ESPN Staff Writer As of Sunday morning, here is a look at some Super Bowl resale prices via Vivid Seats: Median List Price: $7,500 Get-in Price: $5,188 Average Cost of a Ticket Sold: $5,747 – it's the most demand for a Super Bowl since Vivid Seats data was first organized in 2012 Fan Forecast: Chiefs Fans: 62%, 49ers Fans: 38% There are multiple price points on Super Bowl tickets sold by NFL: $950, $1,400, $2,900, $3,000, a NFL spokesman said.

ESPN.com Super Bowl beer: $15

ESPN.com A little Miami flavor: $45

ESPN.com Wings for $14, pretzels are $9.

ESPN.com Windbreaker teal? $180

ESPN A premium cocktail or a glass of wine at the Super Bowl ranges anywhere from $13 to $24.

ESPN.com T-shirt: $45

Earlier Sunday

The Class of 2020 is on their way to the #SuperBowl to celebrate their recent election to the Hall!
#PFHOF20

ESPN Just ran into Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh who is running stairs to get in quick workout before Super Bowl LIV. "Just trying to run off some steam, man."

From @NFLMatchup - We looked at the #49ers run game on our #SuperBowl show in Miami.



• 21 & 11 personnel

• Zone blocking

• Misdirection w/ false run keys

• Deebo Samuel's impact @gregcosell @nwagoner pic.twitter.com/1J8Fbk5U34 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 2, 2020

#SuperBowl between #49ers and #Chiefs set for kickoff at 6:30 ET here at Hard Rock Stadium. Forecast calls for game time temperature of about 61 degrees with no precipitation. An excellent day for football.