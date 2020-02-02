Live Super Bowl LIV tracker: Updates, photos and more from 49ers vs. Chiefs

Steve Young and Sean McVay describe how good the 49ers' defensive line is and what the Chiefs' offensive line needs to do in order to protect Patrick Mahomes. (0:58)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and ESPN has live updates, photographs, videos, betting lines, stats and more from Miami Gardens, Florida.

We are tracking everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIV, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at Hard Rock Stadium to the best commercials and tweets.

More coverage: Super Bowl LIV betting trends to know | 53 Super Bowl rings, 53 stories | Super Bowl LIV predictions: ESPN experts pick 49ers-Chiefs | Bill Barnwell's Super Bowl LIV preview | Officiating guide: What to expect

Pregame

ESPN Staff Writer As of Sunday morning, here is a look at some Super Bowl resale prices via Vivid Seats: Median List Price: $7,500 Get-in Price: $5,188 Average Cost of a Ticket Sold: $5,747 – it's the most demand for a Super Bowl since Vivid Seats data was first organized in 2012 Fan Forecast: Chiefs Fans: 62%, 49ers Fans: 38% There are multiple price points on Super Bowl tickets sold by NFL: $950, $1,400, $2,900, $3,000, a NFL spokesman said.

From @NFLMatchup - We looked at the #49ers run game on our #SuperBowl show in Miami.



• 21 & 11 personnel

• Zone blocking

• Misdirection w/ false run keys

• Deebo Samuel's impact @gregcosell @nwagoner pic.twitter.com/1J8Fbk5U34 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 2, 2020

Where it's all going to happen today for the Chiefs and 49ers. pic.twitter.com/piuGOmzq8a — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 2, 2020

More Super Bowl LIV coverage