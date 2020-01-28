HOUSTON -- The Texans have given head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager title to "more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months," team owner Cal McNair said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months," McNair said in a statement. "I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year, which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group."

The Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine last June but did not hire a replacement. Instead, Houston operated with a general manager by committee approach. Last offseason, the Texans hired Easterby as the executive vice president of team development.

After the Texans fired Gaine, they began a search for a new general manager and pursued New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. The Patriots filed a grievance against the Texans but dropped it after Houston announced it would no longer pursue Caserio.

The Texans went 10-6 in 2019 and won the AFC South, before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round in the playoffs. Houston led Kansas City 24-0 in the first quarter but lost 51-31.