Cornerback Tre Roberson, viewed by many as the top Canadian Football League free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Roberson, 27, who played for the Calgary Stampeders, chose the Bears over nine other offers.

He had seven interceptions and 41 tackles last season for Calgary, while also scoring two touchdowns. Roberson played his college ball at Illinois State.

The Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since the Miami Dolphins signed defensive end Cameron Wake in 2009 to a reported four-year, $4.9 million deal.