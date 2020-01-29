Damien Woody, John Fox and Field Yates approve of the Cleveland Browns' decision to hire Andrew Berry as GM to go with Kevin Stefanski as head coach. (1:57)

Three Browns executives are leaving the team in a restructuring of the front office, a day after the team hired new general manager Andrew Berry.

Vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he and the team have mutually parted ways, assistant general manager Elliot Wolf is leaving the team, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen and college scouting director Steve Malin and the franchise agreed to mutually part ways, a source told ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Wolf parted ways with the Browns despite efforts Tuesday by the new regime to persuade him to stay,

All three executives were hired by former general manager John Dorsey.

"I wanted to go in a different direction because my philosophy on football is different from theirs," Highsmith told Anderson. "I may go to Aruba, or go to the Masters. I'm going to take some time to do some fun stuff.

"I may also clean my garage, who knows. As far as football goes, I'll just have to wait to see what happens. I love all parts of the game. I've never been a title guy -- working and contributing has always been my goal. So I do hope to return to the NFL."

The Browns announced Berry's hiring on Tuesday. At 32, he is the youngest general manager in the NFL.