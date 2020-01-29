Damien Woody, John Fox and Field Yates approve of the Cleveland Browns' decision to hire Andrew Berry as GM to go with Kevin Stefanski as head coach. (1:57)

Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he and the team have mutually parted ways.

The decision comes after the Browns hired Andrew Berry to be their general manager.

"I wanted to go in a different direction because my philosophy on football is different from theirs," Highsmith told Anderson. "I may go to Aruba, or go to the Masters. I'm going to take some time to do some fun stuff.

"I may also clean my garage, who knows. As far as football goes, I'll just have to wait to see what happens. I love all parts of the game. I've never been a title guy -- working and contributing has always been my goal. So I do hope to return to the NFL."

Assistant general manager Elliott Wolf has not been officially informed of his future in Cleveland. A source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that there is an ongoing discussion about whether Wolf stays or goes under the team's current front-office setup.

The Browns have had no public statement about Highsmith, who was hired by former general manager John Dorsey.

Director of college scouting Steve Malin and the Browns also have mutually parted ways, a source told ESPN's Jake Trotter. Malin also was hired by Dorsey.

The Browns announced Berry's hiring on Tuesday. At 32, he is the youngest general manager in the NFL.