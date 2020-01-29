The NFL will return to play regular-season games in Mexico City in 2020 and 2021, commissioner Roger Goodell announced at his Super Bowl news conference on Wednesday.

The date and time for this year's game will be announced with the release of the league's schedule in the spring.

Goodell didn't reveal which teams will participate in the 2020 game. Both contests will take place in Estadio Azteca.

Four games have been played in Mexico. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019 as the NFL returned to the city after a 2018 game between the Chiefs and Rams had to be relocated to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca.