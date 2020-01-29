New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams believes he has earned a new contract -- and he expects to get one before the start of the 2020 season.

Eligible to renegotiate, Adams tweeted Wednesday that he and the Jets have engaged in "small discussions thus far, not in detailed talks yet, just talked about it. With that being said, I fully expect to be extended this offseason. I want to be in New York!"

Adams, making the rounds on radio row at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, tweeted his thoughts shortly after addressing his contract situation with two New York-based newspapers at the Super Bowl.

There had been speculation throughout the season that Adams would seek a new contract, but this marked the first time that he talked about it publicly.

"I'd be lying if I said I don't expect to be extended," Adams told Newsday and the New York Post. "I do, not for what I've just done on the field, but even off the field for what I've done for the organization. I've done everything they've asked me to do. I've done it at a high level each and every year.

"I've proven that I'm the best safety doing it right now. I'm not trying to be paid just to be the highest-paid whatever. I'm trying to get paid for my status and what I've done. That's what I'm about right now."

The Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson recently signed a new contract that made him the highest-paid safety based on average per year -- four years, $58.4 million, including $22 million fully guaranteed. The yearly average is $14.6 million.

Adams is looking to surpass Jackson's APY, and sources believe he will seek significantly more than $22 million in guarantees.

The Jets have rights to Adams through 2021, including his fifth-year option. He's due to make $3.5 million for the coming season. When the season ended, general manager Joe Douglas declined to comment on whether he was planning to extend Adams' contract. He called Adams "an amazing player," but claimed the organization had yet to discuss the matter internally. He did say he's not opposed to extending a contract that has multiple years remaining.

The Adams situation has another layer of intrigue because his name came up in discussions at the midseason trade deadline. The Jets engaged in talks with the Dallas Cowboys, among others, although Douglas insisted they never came close to dealing Adams.

Adams was blindsided when his name was leaked to the media, and he responded with a tweet that was critical of Douglas. The two men didn't talk for more than a week, but they have since mended their relationship, according to both sides.

Douglas hasn't ruled out the possibility of trading Adams -- or any player, for that matter -- saying he always will listen to offers. The Jets would have to be blown away by a proposal to move him this offseason, sources said. Perhaps they'd soften their stance if they deem his contract demands unreasonable.

Drafted sixth overall in 2017, Adams, 24, is widely regarded as the best player on the team. This season he recorded 6.5 sacks and an interception, and was selected to his second Pro Bowl and his first All-Pro team.