AVENTURA, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said he's not disappointed that he hasn't received an NFL head coaching offer despite interviewing for positions in each of the past two years.

"Everyone wants to hear I'm disappointed,'' Bieniemy told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio on Thursday as the Chiefs continued preparations for Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. "That is not the case. We're still playing. We've got one of the biggest games this weekend. So I'm really looking forward to having that opportunity to share in this moment in time with our organization, our players and also, too, our coaching staff.

"I mean, that's everybody's dream to be one of the 32 head coaches. That's everybody's dream. Someday, possibly, it may happen. But right now, the only thing that matters is making sure our guys, our players and our coaching staff is focused on the goal -- and that's making sure we play to the end of that final echo of the whistle come Sunday."

Bienemy's comments come one day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said changes to the Rooney Rule are needed and that "we've already begun engaging in those changes." He offered few specifics, indicating he's soliciting a number of outside sources to discuss whether the league needs to revise the longstanding requirement that teams interview at least one minority candidate for head coach and general manager openings.

The NFL instituted the Rooney Rule several years ago to guarantee that minority candidates like Bieniemy, who is black, have a chance to interview for vacancies and become head coaches. But the NFL has hired just three minorities to the 20 vacancies over the past three years.