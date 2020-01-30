New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was awarded the 2020 Alan Page Community Award by the NFL Players Association on Thursday for his work helping the underprivileged.

The award is the NFLPA's highest honor presented to a player each season. Copeland will receive a $100,000 donation either to his foundation or charity of his choice.

Copeland was presented the award by Alan Page himself at the NFLPA's Super Bowl week news conference in Miami.

He received the award after taking 300 children on a Christmas shopping spree to Target, with each getting $200 gift cards to spend.

"The power you have is monumental. Please continue to do the right thing and highlight the good with your pen, and know that as players, we're working our tails off to make an impact while we have the platform," he told reporters after accepting the award.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.