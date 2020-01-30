MIAMI -- A 17-game NFL season is not a slam dunk for the players union, which expressed concern during a news conference Thursday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The NFL and the NFLPA have negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement for months, and the league has proposed expanding the current 16-game format.

Chargers player rep Russell Okung is skeptical, saying he aligned with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman's recent criticisms that the NFL acts hypocritically by promoting safety while adding more snaps to a violent game.

"Health and safety is a priority to us," Okung said. "We need to protect the future of our league."

Patriots tight end Ben Watson added that opinions on this matter vary within membership, but health and safety will be paramount during talks.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith both stated they wouldn't negotiate labor matters through the press. Goodell cited "productive dialogue" with the union at his annual Super Bowl news conference on Wednesday.

"Both sides have a tremendous amount of power," Smith said about a labor deal that expires after the 2020 season. "Both sides are used to being in a room and having very tough negotiations."

But sources believe the 17th game will happen as long as the revenue share is adequate, and guaranteed money for player contracts looms large in discussions.

Several players criticized the lack of minority head coaches, saying owners should be held more accountable, with Smith adding coaches would be wise to unionize.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for seven head coaching jobs in two years but hasn't been offered a job despite developing Patrick Mahomes and aiding Kansas City's Super Bowl run.

Union president Eric Winston said the players want changes to a substance abuse policy that bans marijuana, which is legal in several states. Winston was asked about Major League Baseball's recent decision not to test for marijuana.

"We want to try to help our players deal with pain," said Winston, whose six-year term ends in March. "Pain is a real part of our game. You talk about that 17th game, what does that mean for players? Every time you put on your helmet and shoulder pads, you're doing some sort of damage to your body."

"We've had productive dialogue, and it's now seven, eight months, and each of those discussions has been open, thoughtful," Goodell said Wednesday at his annual state of the NFL news conference during Super Bowl week. "We're not going to negotiate in a press conference. We've addressed different issues and are looking forward. Players and management have worked to find solutions to make the NFL better. The process will close when the process closes. When we all feel comfortable [about a new deal], I don't know.

"There are changes to the system that could begin immediately that would be felt by our players and our clubs," he said. "We are also careful that we're going to get to the right place."