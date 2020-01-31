MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - After briefly contemplating retirement, Ryan Fitzpatrick had decided to return for his 16th NFL season. He also said Friday morning in between multiple media appearances at Radio Row that he intends to return to the Miami Dolphins where he is under contract for the 2020 season.

Fitzpatrick, who showed up to Super Bowl week with a trimmed beard, is year-to-year with his NFL career. He loves to play and made that clear this week, but he continues to show a willingness to help guide a rookie quarterback if the Dolphins select one in the 2020 draft.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for over 3,500 this season with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Dolphins. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami has shown interest in Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who said this week he likes the city and would enjoy being selected by the Dolphins. A Fitzpatrick-Tagovailoa pairing in Miami would allow the veteran to keep playing while the rookie continues to rehab his hip injury and learn behind a savvy veteran.

Fitzpatrick, 37, has an $8 million contract in 2020 with $4 million guaranteed.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters last week at the Senior Bowl that he "fully expects" Fitzpatrick back playing for the Dolphins in 2020. Fitzpatrick made it official this week while praising the job that coach Brian Flores did in 2019 with a roster light on talent.

"It was a crazy rollercoaster at the beginning of the year. There were a lot more dips on the down than up. It showed a lot for Brian Flores as a first-time head coach to keep the team, keep us interested, keep the intensity and practices at high level and even attention level of the guys.," Fitzpatrick told ESPN's Golic and Wingo Friday morning. "To finish 5-4 like we did over the last 9 games was an amazing testament to the guys we had in the locker room and Brian Flores as a head coach playing aggressive and keeping us together."

Flores and Fitzpatrick will try to make more magic in 2020 with a retooled roster and coaching staff.

There were positive memories during the 2019 season -- Fitzpatrick became a hero in many Kansas City Chiefs fans' eyes after leading the Dolphins to a Week 17 win over the New England Patriots. That victory prevented the Patriots from getting a first-round bye and allowed the Chiefs to get that spot and No.2 seed easing their path to Super Bowl LIV.

Fitzpatrick revealed on Golic and Wingo that he received steaks from people as thanks for his victory. He's beloved in many cities, and now he should get another in Miami.