Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap is excited hearing about Joe Burrow's game and adds that his teammate and Burrow's friend, Sam Hubbard, is already courting the former LSU QB. (1:07)

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, in the mix to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, said going to a franchise that's committed to winning is as important as having the distinction of being the top pick.

"You want to go No. 1, but you also want to go to a great organization that's committed to winning Super Bowls," Burrow said in an interview Friday morning on "The Dan Patrick Show."

That comment, in response to a question from Patrick, arrives on the heels of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's statements earlier this week.

"That's why I wanted out," Palmer, the Bengals' top overall pick in the 2003 draft, told CBS Sports Radio. "I never felt like the organization was really trying to win a Super Bowl and really chasing a Super Bowl."

Palmer was holdout during the 2011 season, after the Bengals drafted Andy Dalton, and was eventually moved to Oakland before the midseason trade deadline. Burrow will be training with Palmer's brother, Jordan, ahead of April's draft, according to the NFL Network.

Earlier this month, Burrow's father told a radio station that Joe will be "happy" if he goes to Cincinnati with the first overall pick, even with the franchise's recent history. The Bengals (2-14) are coming off their worst season since 2002, haven't won a playoff game since January 1991 and their last Super Bowl appearance came in January 1989.

"He'll look at it as a challenge," Jimmy Burrow told the TSN radio affiliate in Montreal. "But he'll be confident that eventually they can win a lot of games there in Cincinnati."