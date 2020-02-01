Antonio Brown on Friday apologized to the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department, saying his emotions in recent weeks clouded his "better judgment."

The apology, made in an Instagram post, came a week after the free-agent wide receiver was arrested by Hollywood police and charged with felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from a Jan. 21 incident with a moving truck driver at his residence.

Brown was freed from house arrest Tuesday but must check in with court personnel daily.

Brown wrote Friday: "To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the @hollywoodflpd Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart, And as a human being and an professional athlete I can honestly say that my emotions did cloud my better Judgment, When you all were only there to help me."

Two weeks before the Jan. 21 incident, Brown made an obscene outburst toward Hollywood police officers in which he could be heard calling them explicit names. Police were at his residence after responding to a domestic disturbance there, and Brown posted a live feed of the encounter, which also involved the mother of his children.

After the incident, the HPD announced that its athletic league had severed ties with Brown and returned a donation he made to its 7-on-7 football league.

As part of his apology Friday, Brown said he is looking forward to working with the PAL youth league "in the near future."