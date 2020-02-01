MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Former Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater and former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Atwater, whose induction was first reported by the Denver Post, was one of the league's fiercest tacklers and won two Super Bowls with the Broncos. He closed out his career as an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro.

James, who made his announcement on Instagram, won the league's rushing title in his first two seasons (1999-2000) and retired in 2009 with 12,246 rushing yards and 3,364 receiving yards.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Atwater was one of the biggest, most mobile safeties of his era. He had six seasons with at least 100 tackles.

Called by long-time defensive coach Wade Phillips as "the best safety I ever coached,'' Atwater was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and started three Super Bowls in his career.

James, who played collegiately at the University of Miami, was the league's offensive rookie of the year in 1999 after rushing for a league-high 1,553 yards. He followed that with another rushing title in 2000 after rushing for 1,709 yards.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne were also finalists for the Class of 2020 in their first year of eligibility.

Five players from the modern era will be announced later Saturday at the NFL Honors awards show.