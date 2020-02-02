JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night, marking the first time a Jaguars player has won the award named after the Hall of Fame running back.

Campbell receives $250,000 for the charity of his choice.

"Calais Campbell's impact extends far beyond the field, into communities throughout Phoenix, Jacksonville and beyond," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "During his 12 seasons in the league, he has been a tremendous role model for the youth he serves through his CRC Foundation and is incredibly deserving of the league's most prestigious honor."

Campbell formed the CRC Foundation (named after his father Charles Richard Campbell) in 2009 alongside his mother Natea to raises funds to teach young people critical life skills. The foundation also takes children Christmas shopping ("Christmas with Calais"), funds an after-school program and awards an annual scholarship.

This year Campbell also started Season of Giving, making donations based on his on-field performance. Per the Jaguars, Campbell donated $80,000 to four Northeast Florida charities, giving out $20,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida, the Clara White Mission, the Wounded Warrior Project and The United Way of Northeast Florida.

In addition, Campbell donated $5,000 to multiple charities in his hometown of Denver prior to the Jaguars' game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium: Beckwourth Outdoor Education, Denver Police Athletic League, Hiawatha Davis Rec Center and the Rose Andom Center.

That brought his Season of Giving total to $100,000.

Campbell has been named his team's Man of the Year two previous times (2011 and 2014 with Arizona) and last year won the Bart Starr Award, which is given to the NFL player that best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership at home, on the field and in the community. The award, which is voted on by players at the same time as Pro Bowl voting, has been given annually since 1989, and Campbell was the first Jaguars player to win it.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award has been given annually since 1999, when it was renamed after the former Chicago Bears running back. The award dates back to 1970.

Campbell has 88 sacks in his 12-year career, including 31.5 in his last three seasons with the Jaguars. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and was named the most recent game's Defensive MVP.