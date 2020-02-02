        <
          Scenes from Super Bowl weekend: Gronk's party, Kobe tributes and more

          Gronk, Nolan create Super Bowl poetry (1:23)

          Rob Gronkowski and Katie Nolan come up with some poems to describe the Chiefs-49ers matchup in Super Bowl LIV. (1:23)

          9:44 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is well known for his parties and his fun-loving personality.

          His former coach, Bill Belichick? Not so much.

          But there they were on Saturday at Gronk's beach party in Miami, where Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday evening.

          It was one of many fun-loving scenes in South Florida on Saturday, where NFL Honors were handed out, Hall of Famers were selected and the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers made their final preparations for Sunday's game (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox).

          Kobe tributes at NFL Honors

          NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry was one of several players who paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash six days earlier.

          And the Honors celebration was full of players showing off their fancy outfits.

