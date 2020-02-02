Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn reflects on how he fulfilled his dream of creating a positive impact outside of football by helping to build a school in Tanzania. (5:51)

Before he could head into the last season of his deal, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was given a contract extension this past week that now leaves him with "multiple years on his contract," a source told ESPN.

However long the extension is, it gives Lynn an added measure of security and the Chargers a coach under contract for when they move into their new stadium next season.

Coaches do not like to enter the last year of a contract, as former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett did this past season. It creates constant speculation about the coach's future and can lead to instability within the organization.

The Cowboys opted not to sign Garrett to an extension this past year, and after a disappointing 8-8 season in which they missed the playoffs, the sides parted ways last month. The Chargers preferred to avoid that type of scenario and pinned down Lynn to a contract that would remove any speculation about his future.

One source told ESPN that Lynn signed the deal shortly before the Super Bowl. Now it will be up to Lynn and the Chargers' front office to navigate an offseason during which they must address quarterback questions. Longtime starter Philip Rivers recently moved his family from San Diego to Florida, and the Chargers are looking for someone to be his successor.

Los Angeles could turn to Rivers' backup, Tyrod Taylor, or it could opt to pursue a free-agent quarterback such as New England's Tom Brady.

Lynn, 51, is 26-22 in three seasons with the Chargers. Los Angeles struggled to a 5-11 record this past season, losing six of its last seven games to finish last in the AFC West.