          Patrick Mahomes takes a lick, then scores Chiefs' first TD

          7:17 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs their first lead, 7-3, on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

          Mahomes had the option of pitching to Damien Williams but kept it himself instead.

          Mahomes was hit and fumbled earlier in the drive, setting up a decision for coach Andy Reid on fourth down. Reid chose to go for it, and Williams picked up the first down on a direct snap.

