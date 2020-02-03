Patrick Mahomes takes a lick, then scores Chiefs' first TD

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs their first lead, 7-3, on a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

QB1 gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/AEbaGOs5Sw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020 Mahomes had the option of pitching to Damien Williams but kept it himself instead.

Mahomes was hit and fumbled earlier in the drive, setting up a decision for coach Andy Reid on fourth down. Reid chose to go for it, and Williams picked up the first down on a direct snap.