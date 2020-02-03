J.Lo and Shakira light up Super Bowl LIV halftime show

J.Lo and Shakira just did that.

If you're still trying to pull yourself together after the epic Super Bowl LIV halftime show, you're not alone. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought the energy as they wowed us with a combination of mesmerizing choreography, special guests (shout out J Balvin, Bad Bunny and J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter, Emme), wardrobe changes and upbeat renditions of their smash hits, including "Whenever, Wherever," "Hips Don't Lie," "Jenny from the Block," "Ain't it Funny" and "Get Right."

From LeBron James to Lady Gaga, the collective social media world went wild over the Latin superstars' electric performance at Hard Rock Stadium. Oh, and it wouldn't be a J.Lo performance without an Alex Rodriguez reaction. Spoiler: He was as impressed as the rest of us.

That halftime show was incredible — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) February 3, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!



I'm so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

That half time show😁👏🏼👀 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂

What a legendary moment. https://t.co/7NFqz8XMsU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 3, 2020

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

Halftime show almost got me in trouble😂 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2020