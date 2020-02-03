        <
          J.Lo and Shakira light up Super Bowl LIV halftime show

          11:00 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          J.Lo and Shakira just did that.

          If you're still trying to pull yourself together after the epic Super Bowl LIV halftime show, you're not alone. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought the energy as they wowed us with a combination of mesmerizing choreography, special guests (shout out J Balvin, Bad Bunny and J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter, Emme), wardrobe changes and upbeat renditions of their smash hits, including "Whenever, Wherever," "Hips Don't Lie," "Jenny from the Block," "Ain't it Funny" and "Get Right."

          From LeBron James to Lady Gaga, the collective social media world went wild over the Latin superstars' electric performance at Hard Rock Stadium. Oh, and it wouldn't be a J.Lo performance without an Alex Rodriguez reaction. Spoiler: He was as impressed as the rest of us.

