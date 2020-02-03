        <
          Patrick Mahomes rallies Chiefs to fourth quarter lead at Super Bowl

          9:40 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It's not over yet.

          Patrick Mahomes threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter to cut the Kansas City Chiefs' deficit to 20-17.

          The play followed a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill and a pass interference call on the 49ers that put the Chiefs on the 49ers' 1.

          Mahomes then found Damien Williams for a 5-yard score to take a 24-20 lead.

