Patrick Mahomes rallies Chiefs to fourth quarter lead at Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It's not over yet.

Not out of this, baby! pic.twitter.com/6A9u5akrRI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter to cut the Kansas City Chiefs' deficit to 20-17.

THAT WAS COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/RDdgrCYJAm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

The play followed a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill and a pass interference call on the 49ers that put the Chiefs on the 49ers' 1.

Mahomes then found Damien Williams for a 5-yard score to take a 24-20 lead.