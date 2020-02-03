Kansas City will celebrate the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV with a parade and rally at 11:30 a.m. CT Wednesday, the Kansas City Sports Commission said in a news release.

"For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we're all excited to celebrate with our players and fans," Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City. Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans!"

The parade will be followed by a rally at Union Station at 1:30 p.m. CT. The commission said further details of the celebration -- including the parade route -- would be announced Tuesday morning.

Kansas City last hosted such a celebration in 2015, when the Royals won the World Series and an estimated 800,000 people turned out to fete the team.