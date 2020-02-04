Shane Steichen will remain the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator for the 2020 season after taking over on an interim basis for the second half of this season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Chargers made the announcement noting that, under Steichen, the Chargers' passing offense ranked fifth overall in the NFL in total net yards per game and passing yards per game and fourth overall in passing yards per attempt. In addition, the Chargers' rushing offense improved by 42.6 yards per game.

Steichen replaced Ken Whisenhunt in the offensive coordinator's role at the end of October. He was the team's quarterbacks coach at the time of his promotion.

The Chargers were 5-11, finishing in last place in the AFC West this season. Coach Anthony Lynn, however, signed an extension with the team last week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Lynn signed the extension before he could head into the last season of his deal and now has "multiple years on his contract," the source said.

Lynn had said the Chargers would likely hire a new quarterbacks coach if Steichen remained as the offensive coordinator for the 2020 season. The Chargers announced several positional coaching assignments on Tuesday but did not name a quarterbacks coach among those moves.

The Chargers face uncertainty at quarterback for the 2020 season as longtime starter Philip Rivers will be an unrestricted free agent. He told ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Schefter last month that he has "permanently" moved his family from San Diego to Florida to be closer to his family. The team holds the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft and might use the selection on a rookie quarterback.