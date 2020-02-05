        <
        >

          Two arrested after car chase on Chiefs' parade route

          play
          Car chase takes over Chiefs' parade route (0:27)

          The police swarm two suspects after a car chase along the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route. (0:27)

          11:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Two suspects are in custody after a car chase along the parade route for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, Kansas City police said.

          The incident began at 8:12 a.m. local time when the car broke through a parade barrier.

          Police deployed Stop Sticks, which the vehicle ran over, but the car kept going down the parade route, which was lined with people.

          Video footage from local TV stations showed police making contact with the car before spinning it around and wedging it in with a second police cruiser. The car was immediately surrounded by a multitude of law enforcement officers.

          Police say the driver is under investigation for impairment. There is no known motive at this time.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices