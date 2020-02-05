To paraphrase Travis Kelce and the Beastie Boys, the Kansas City Chiefs earned their right to party on Wednesday, when the team and their fans celebrated the first Super Bowl victory parade in 50 years.

And despite temperatures in the 20s, the fans, players, coaches, staff and their families appeared to fully enjoy it.

Some of the highlights.

Police chase

Things started out somewhat ominously with a police chase on the parade route.

play 0:27 Car chase takes over Chiefs' parade route The police swarm two suspects after a car chase along the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route.

Social media reaction

This guy says it's nearly 80 degrees inside this pod. This is how you wait for the parade. #ChiefsKingdomParade #chiefsparade #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/z6y8lbUvEY — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 5, 2020

The start of the parade route almost 3 hours before pic.twitter.com/8KFNAPeBWs — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 5, 2020

Trav is READY 🤘 pic.twitter.com/jbN2pxSESZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Mecole Hardman is on the bus for the Chiefs championship parade and all he can think about is the movie "Rush Hour" 😂😂 @MecoleHardman4 pic.twitter.com/Vh3FTICJY8 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 5, 2020

THIS IS ON REPEAT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4rglVJGy9F — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020