To paraphrase Travis Kelce and the Beastie Boys, the Kansas City Chiefs earned their right to party on Wednesday, when the team and their fans celebrated the first Super Bowl victory parade in 50 years.
And despite temperatures in the 20s, the fans, players, coaches, staff and their families appeared to fully enjoy it.
Some of the highlights.
Police chase
Things started out somewhat ominously with a police chase on the parade route.
Car chase takes over Chiefs' parade route
The police swarm two suspects after a car chase along the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route.
Social media reaction
This guy says it's nearly 80 degrees inside this pod. This is how you wait for the parade. #ChiefsKingdomParade #chiefsparade #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/z6y8lbUvEY— Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 5, 2020
The start of the parade route almost 3 hours before pic.twitter.com/8KFNAPeBWs— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 5, 2020
Trav is READY 🤘 pic.twitter.com/jbN2pxSESZ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020
Mecole Hardman is on the bus for the Chiefs championship parade and all he can think about is the movie "Rush Hour" 😂😂 @MecoleHardman4 pic.twitter.com/Vh3FTICJY8— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 5, 2020
THIS IS ON REPEAT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4rglVJGy9F— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020
Travis and Pat are having themselves a ball 🔥💯 @PatrickMahomes— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 5, 2020
(via @tkelce) pic.twitter.com/xTG6NiH96V
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are living their best life 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zCZLSKlbbS— ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2020