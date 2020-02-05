        <
          Highlights from the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

          12:38 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          To paraphrase Travis Kelce and the Beastie Boys, the Kansas City Chiefs earned their right to party on Wednesday, when the team and their fans celebrated the first Super Bowl victory parade in 50 years.

          And despite temperatures in the 20s, the fans, players, coaches, staff and their families appeared to fully enjoy it.

          Some of the highlights.

          Police chase

          Things started out somewhat ominously with a police chase on the parade route.

          Car chase takes over Chiefs' parade route

          The police swarm two suspects after a car chase along the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route.

          Social media reaction

