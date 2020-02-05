ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Running back Jalen Richard, who joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016, has agreed to a contract extension with the team, sources have confirmed.

Richard is the fourth pending free agent to re-up with the team as it prepares for the move to Las Vegas, joining offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good and cornerback Nevin Lawson.

NFL Network was first to report the extension.

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Richard, 26, became a favorite of coach Jon Gruden with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield -- he caught a team-high 68 passes in 2018 -- and his tenacious pass blocking.

Richard has also proven to be a tough runner between the tackles with breakaway speed, as evidenced by his 75-yard touchdown on his first NFL carry, at New Orleans in 2016.

He has averaged 5.0 yards per carry in his career with 1,170 yards on 233 attempts with three touchdowns and has caught 160 passes for 1,380 yards and three scores in 64 games.

In 2018, Gruden praised Richard, saying he "might be the MVP of our team."