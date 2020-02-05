        <
          Steelers sign GM Kevin Colbert through 2021 NFL draft

          3:38 PM ET
          • Brooke PryorESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have secured general manager Kevin Colbert for another season.

          Colbert, who joined the organization in February 2000, signed a one-year extension that will keep him with the Steelers through the 2021 NFL draft.

          Colbert's current deal went through the 2020 NFL draft.

          "It's hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been a part of this organization the last 20 years," Colbert said in a statement. "I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal -- winning a Super Bowl."

          Colbert was instrumental in bringing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh from Miami in Week 3 in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

          Whereas coach Mike Tomlin received a contract extension through 2021 before the 2019 season, Colbert elected to work on a year-to-year basis.

          But in a sit-down with local media last month, Steelers president Art Rooney II was optimistic that Colbert would return for another year.

          "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts in unparalleled," Rooney said in a statement Wednesday. "We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

