Put him in, Coach: Patrick Mahomes wants to play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Imagine you're Patrick Mahomes. You've just won your first Super Bowl title and respective Super Bowl MVP honors. You've fulfilled a lifelong dream of taking your talents to Disney World, and lived it up at the first Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in 50 years. Life is good.

Then all of a sudden, it dawns on you that you weren't invited to participate in the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Where is my invite? https://t.co/vzUy4omFH6 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2020

Snubbing the youngest quarterback to ever hoist the Lombardi trophy? That's messed up, man.

While most Chiefs fans are probably thinking that general manager Brett Veach would never allow such a thing -- and that the team would prefer the superstar be covered in Bubble Wrap for the duration of the offseason to ward off injury -- Mahomes, 24, wouldn't be the first active NFL player to partake in the event.

Nope, back in 2008, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens actually won NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP honors just days after playing in the Pro Bowl. Also, it's worth noting that Mahomes can hoop. Proof:

Pat Mahomes is more than a QB. Bro caught BODIES back in high school 👀 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/ZBu2Llsdml — Overtime (@overtime) February 5, 2020

Yep, you don't want to meet this man under the rim. All in favor of getting Patrick Mahomes on the celeb game roster so we can see him get buckets alongside Quavo and Common, raise your hand.

They raised? OK, it's settled then. We'll see Showtime Mahomes in Chicago.