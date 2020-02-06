DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had a domestic battery charge stemming from a December incident with his fiancée was dismissed Thursday morning, per his lawyer Michael Grieco.

Howard was arrested by the Davie Police Department on a domestic battery charge Dec.29, just hours after the Dolphins pulled off a season-ending upset victory over the New England Patriots.

The decision to drop the charges clears Howard of more legal consequences but the NFL is investigating the matter and Howard could be subject to further discipline from the league's personal conduct policy.

Per the arrest report obtained by ESPN in December, Howard was accused of grabbing both of his fiancée's arms and pushing her against a mirrored glass wall in the hall of their bedroom, causing her to fall and land on his medical assistant walking crutch.

An officer said he observed scratches and redness on her right wrist/forearm from Howard grabbing her and an abrasion and redness from the fall.

Howard, 26, was processed at the Davie Police Department, then transported to a local hospital when he complained of knee pain from a recent surgery. He was then transferred to Broward County Jail. He paid $3,000 bond on Monday.

Police said the altercation turned physical after a recent purchase of a purse. Howard and his fiancée live together and share three children.

The Dolphins placed Howard on injured reserve with a knee injury in October, and he recently had surgery. He was back at his home in Davie when the incident occurred.

Coach Brian Flores addressed the incident in his season-ending press conference on Dec.31 saying the team takes the allegations against Howard seriously.

"We're still gathering information on that. We take situations like that very, very serious. We're gathering information. It's unfortunate," Flores said. "How does it impact us? It does impact us. Again, we take these things very seriously. We'll gather all information and do what we feel is best for the organization.

"It's too early to tell. I haven't even talked to him. We have a process here. We'll go through that process, Chris, myself, Brandon, Tom, we'll have a conversation with X and make a decision once we get all the information."

Howard made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after tying for the NFL lead in interceptions. He signed a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May.