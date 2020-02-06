NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced they hired veteran NFL coach Jim Haslett to coach their inside linebackers on Thursday.

Haslett brings 24 years of NFL coaching experience to the Titans. He most recently served as the inside linebackers coach for the Bengals from 2016 to 2018.

Haslett spent 12 seasons as an NFL coordinator for the Steelers, Saints, Rams and Redskins. He also played in the NFL for nine years.

"Adding quality coaches to our staff has always been my priority with the ability to teach, develop and inspire," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. "I have known Jim [Haslett] since my rookie season at Pittsburgh and was impressed with how he taught and developed the players on our defense. Over his career, he has experience and success as a head coach, defensive coordinator and linebacker coach."

The Titans have yet to name a replacement defensive coordinator for Dean Pees, who retired. Having Haslett as a veteran coach on the defensive staff is a key asset to Vrabel since he will be calling the plays for the defense.

Haslett replaces former inside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie, who is now in the same role for the Detroit Lions after mutually parting ways with the Titans last month.

Vrabel's staff also lost defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs when he took over as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. The Titans hired former Houston Texans defensive backs coach Anthony to replace Coombs.

Added Vrabel, "Anthony [Midget] was a coach I worked alongside at the Texans. He brings great experience in our defensive system along with great energy and passion for his players. We are excited to enhance our defensive staff and be better teachers and developers of our players."

Three other coaches who are returning for another season with the Titans have gotten new titles: Ryan Crow (assistant special teams), Matt Edwards (defensive assistant) and Scott Booker (safeties).