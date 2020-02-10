The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension Monday, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Clark's extension is worth $15.3 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It now ties Clark, who had been scheduled to enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2020, to the Ravens for the next four years at $16 million.

The 24-year-old Clark, who was drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round (186th overall) in 2017, moved into the starting lineup in Week 6 last season and had the best season of his career, finishing with an interception, 2 forced fumbles, a sack, 9 passes defensed and 68 tackles.

Clark's extension increases the likelihood of Baltimore cutting Tony Jefferson, whose season-ending knee injury opened up that spot for Clark. The Ravens can create $7 million in cap space by releasing Jefferson.

"Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a story on the team's website announcing the deal.

"He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck's a good football player, a fine teammate and a respected leader. He's the type of player we want on our defense for a long time. Congrats to Chuck and his family."

DeCosta said when he took over as general manager last year that he wanted to retain his players before they reached free agency.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.