Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with the NFL on Monday morning about his reinstatement into the league, sources confirmed to ESPN.

According to Cleveland.com, which first reported the news, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance at the meeting.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in a fight at the end of the Browns' game against the Steelers on Nov. 14. Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and clubbed him in the head with it.

Garrett missed the final six games of the regular season.

Goodell had told Cleveland.com two weeks ago that he planned to meet with Garrett in the next 60 days.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.