          Vikings add Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Veteran coach Dom Capers was hired by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday as a senior defensive assistant on head coach Mike Zimmer's staff.

          Capers, 69, will be entering his 33rd season as an NFL coach.

          He has spent 24 years as a defensive coordinator or head coach. Capers was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2002-05) when both were expansion franchises. He was a defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-94), Jacksonville Jaguars (1999-2000), Miami Dolphins (2006-07) and Green Bay Packers (2009-17).

          Capers was with the Jaguars last season as a senior defensive assistant.

