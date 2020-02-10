GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A Connecticut teenager didn't remember professing her love for Aaron Rodgers in a post-surgery video that showed her crying and wishing the Green Bay Packers quarterback was there, but Danica Patrick did what she could to grant the girl's wishes.

Patrick, Rodgers' girlfriend, saw Callie Kessler's post on Twitter of the video that was taken after she had her tonsils removed last week. In the video, Kessler said, among other things, that she loved Rodgers and "I want Aaron Rodgers to come and then my throat wouldn't hurt" and that Rodgers "would buy me 400 Popsicles."

On Monday, the ice pops arrived courtesy of Rodgers and Patrick.

Kessler, 18, told CBS 58 in Milwaukee that she has been a Packers fan "since I could walk." She said he has never been to Lambeau Field but attended her first Packers game last season when Green Bay played at the New York Giants on Dec. 1.

"I'm sorry for being that embarrassing," the North Haven, Connecticut, teen told the TV station, "but my love for the Packers is huge and it always will be no matter what."

Rodgers and Patrick made the arrangements last week while Rodgers competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. Rodgers was the amateur partner of pro Max Homa, and they finished tied for ninth in the Pro-Am portion of the event.