The most recent tests on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa show that his fractured hip has healed and he has good range of motion, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Tagovailoa, projected as a first-round pick in April's NFL draft, could get back to football activities in a month if he continues to progress well, according to sources.

The test results were first reported by NFL Network.

Tagovailoa underwent major hip surgery in November, causing him to miss the remainder of his junior season. He declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 6, telling reporters that he was optimistic he would be able to play in 2020.

Tagovailoa's agent, Leigh Steinberg, told al.com last month that his client would attend the NFL scouting combine on Feb. 25, but he would not participate in workouts. Instead, he gave two possibilities for a 40-minute throwing session: Alabama's pro day in March or a separate pro day sometime before the draft, depending on the quarterback's health.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions this past season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes.