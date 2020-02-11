ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Redskins starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, dissatisfied with his contract, has requested to be traded or released, a source told ESPN Monday night.

Dunbar, 27, has one year left on his contract, with a base salary of $3.25 million -- none of which is guaranteed. He also has a roster bonus worth up to $250,000. Dunbar had talked with the previous administration about an extension, but a source said there had been no contact with the Redskins since head coach Ron Rivera was hired after the season.

If the Redskins don't honor his request, and no extension is signed before training camp, the source said Dunbar would play out his final season and sign elsewhere.

Dunbar won't participate in spring OTA workouts, the source confirmed. His desire to skip those voluntary sessions was first reported by NBC Sports Washington. Dunbar's contract, plus Reuben Foster's injury, played into that decision. Foster tore multiple ligaments and suffered nerve damage on the first day of OTA work last spring. There's still uncertainty about when Foster will return.

Dunbar spoke with a member of the Redskins' administration Monday evening.

For Dunbar, seeing that injury and knowing his lack of guaranteed money fueled his desire to seek a contract that provided security.

The Redskins already had questions at receiver with Josh Norman a candidate to be released. Norman has one year left on his contract and would save the Redskins $12.43 million if he's cut. Norman was benched late in the season and played only 10 snaps over the final six games combined. The Redskins tried to trade him before the deadline, but there were no takers.

The Redskins signed Dunbar as an undrafted free agent receiver out of Florida. But, in his first camp, they moved him to corner because of his length and speed.

By 2018, Dunbar became a full-time starter and Washington's most consistent corner. However, Dunbar suffered nerve damage in his leg that season, limiting him to seven games. Last year, he played 11 games and ended the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

The previous staff considered Dunbar one of the game's better starting corners when healthy. Dunbar's side points to him being rated as Pro Football Focus' second highest-rated corner in 2019.

Dunbar's situation will be one of a handful for Rivera and his staff to settle. It remains uncertain if they can work out left tackle Trent Williams' situation. He held out last season, upset with how a medical situation was handled -- but also desired guaranteed money in the final two years of his contract. Williams had requested a trade last year.