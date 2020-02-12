JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another former head coach to their offensive staff by hiring Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach, a league source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano.

McAdoo, who was fired as the New York Giants' head coach late in the 2017 season, has been out of football the past two seasons. He joins recently hired offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who spent the past five-plus seasons as the Washington Redskins' head coach, on Doug Marrone's staff.

McAdoo, 42, also interviewed with Marrone to be the Jaguars' offensive coordinator, a position that opened when the team parted ways with John DeFilippo.

McAdoo spent less than two seasons as the Giants' head coach and was fired after a 2-10 start in 2017. He benched quarterback Eli Manning before the Week 13 game against Oakland -- snapping Manning's consecutive starts streak at 210 games -- and was fired the following Monday along with GM Jerry Reese. The Giants went 11-5, finished second in the NFC East, and lost a wild-card playoff game to Green Bay in his first season.

McAdoo was the Giants' offensive coordinator from 2014-15 before being hired as head coach after the team fired Tom Coughlin. He also spent two seasons (2012-13) as Green Bay's quarterbacks coach.