Antonio Brown's apology tour continued Wednesday morning with an Instagram post directed at Ben Roethlisberger.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver posted a photo of the quarterback smiling and slapping the back of Brown's helmet when the two played together along with a caption that praised Roethlisberger.

"Mostly you a little bit of me !," Brown wrote. "Yee yee !! I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man ! It's never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB."

The apology and gratitude from Brown is a significant change in tone from previous social media posts directed at Roethlisberger. The pair's relationship deteriorated throughout Brown's final season with the Steelers in 2018.

Roethlisberger called Brown out on his weekly radio show following a loss to the Broncos for running a bad route, and after the season, Brown said Roethlisberger had an 'owner mentality' in a February 2019 tweet. Brown was responding to a fan asking what caused the conflict between Brown and Roethlisberger after the season.

"No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches," Brown wrote. "Players know but they can't say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It's a dirty game within a game."

Then, in August, Brown sent another tweet telling Roethlisberger to "shut up already," after Roethlisberger said in an interview he regretted calling Brown out for the poor route in the Week 12 Broncos game and said it ruined a friendship.

In the past, Brown referred to Roethlisberger as his best friend on the team, a relationship that clearly changed in Brown's final years with the Steelers.

Brown recently launched this version of an apology tour after his recent arrest in an incident where he allegedly attacked a delivery truck driver.

He also sat down with ESPN's Josina Anderson just before the Super Bowl and expressed remorse for some of the things he'd done on and off the field in the last year. "I think I owe the whole NFL an apology and my past behavior," Brown told Anderson. "I think I could have done a lot of things better."

In addition to the arrest, Brown also unleashed an explicit tirade on the Hollywood Police when they responded to a separate domestic disturbance at his house in January. Brown, who played in only one regular-season game with the Patriots, is also currently being investigated by the NFL over accusations of sexual misconduct that were made by two women.

"I feel like I never really got in a conflict with no woman," Brown told Anderson. "I just feel like I'm a target so, anybody can come against me and say anything [that] I have to face. There's no support, there's no egos, there's no rules in it, anyone can come after me for anything. No proof or whatever. 'He said, she's saying.'

"The media will run with it, so even if I'm not guilty, I already guilty because they already wrote it, put it on TV and put that in people minds. So for me to have to sit here and hear those the allegations of me is just unfair to me every time."