Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet as a fight breaks out at the end of the Steelers-Browns game. (0:57)

The NFL reinstated Myles Garrett on Wednesday, two days after the Cleveland Browns' star defensive end met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after ripping the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hitting the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head with it on Nov. 14.

Despite an appeal -- in which Garrett accused Rudolph of inciting him with a racial slur, which Rudolph denied -- the suspension was upheld and Garrett missed the final six games of the season.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

Garrett, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017, had 10 sacks before the suspension.