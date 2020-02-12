Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. somehow is able to reel in an incredible touchdown grab late in the second quarter vs. Washington. (0:35)

Colorado's Laviska Shenault, a top wide receiver in the upcoming NFL draft, has been diagnosed with osteitis pubis -- inflammation of the pubic bone -- league sources told ESPN.

The diagnosis, found during a visit at Dr. William Meyers' office in Philadelphia, actually is good news for Shenault, who will not need surgery and hopes to participate in this month's combine and then at his pro day March 11.

Shenault needs to rest the nagging injury. According to his agent, Damarius Bilbo, "That's been difficult because of his competitive nature and he has been waiting on this moment."

League sources were concerned that Shenault suffered a core injury, which also affected him last season at Colorado. Bilbo said he is not worried and believes that, with a little rest, Shenault will have the chance to show NFL evaluators why he deserves to be a top pick.

Shenault was listed as a first-round pick in the latest mock drafts by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.