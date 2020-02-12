A proposal to alleviate the pain of being a Bengals and Browns fan has gone up in smoke.

Being a fan of the NFL's franchises in Cincinnati and Cleveland does not meet the condition requirements to purchase medical marijuana, an Ohio medical board committee has ruled.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the panel that met in Columbus turned down several petitions regarding conditions that could help Ohio residents take advantage of a 2016 law that allowed them to buy marijuana medicinally.