          Texans' J.J. Watt marries soccer player Kealia Ohai

          Watt on comeback: All I needed was a 'sliver of hope' (2:03)

          J.J. Watt sits down with Lisa Salters to talk about his pectoral injury, when he made the decision to push for a comeback and his emotions for the Texans' playoff game vs. the Bills. (2:03)

          1:48 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
          Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt married Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas on Saturday.

          On Sunday morning, he posted several photos and tweeted, "Best day of my life. Without question."

          The pair were introduced by former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's sister. Cushing is now the Texans' assistant strength and conditioning coach.

          Watt and Ohai got engaged in May 2019.

          Ohai was drafted by the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League in 2014 but was traded to Chicago in January. Ohai, 27, has made three appearances for the U.S. women's national team. Watt will turn 31 next month.

