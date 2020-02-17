BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns terminated the contracts of cornerback T.J. Carrie, tight end Demetrius Harris, guard Eric Kush and linebacker Adarius Taylor on Monday.

Carrie started 14 games for the Browns over the past two years. Harris started six games in 2019, and finished with three touchdown receptions. Kush started seven games at right guard before losing his starting job midway through last season, while Taylor recorded eight special teams tackles.

All four players were signed by former Browns general manager John Dorsey, who was fired after a 6-10 season.

Their releases create more than $13 million in additional cap space for Cleveland in 2020.

Carrie had two years left on a four-year, $31 million contract he signed with the Browns in 2018. None of the money left on his contract was guaranteed. Harris, Kush and Taylor all signed with the Browns in free agency last year.