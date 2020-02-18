Keyshawn Johnson and Tedy Bruschi reveal the moves they think some NFC West teams have to make this offseason. (1:11)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have stability at left tackle for the next few years.

They re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed but a source confirmed to ESPN that the deal is worth up to $45 million with $29 million guaranteed. The deal, which was first reported by NFL Network, includes $30 million that will be committed during the first two years, the source said.

Humphries, who is coming off the fifth and final season of his rookie deal, was the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2015, going 24th overall.

Humphries, 26, didn't play a snap his rookie season and has battled injuries throughout his career. This past season was his first playing all 16 games. He played double-digit games in just one other season, in 2016.

Humphries made $9.63 million last year in his option season.